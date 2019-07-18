Elizabeth C. Hauger BRADFORD — Elizabeth C. Hauger, 70, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the loving care of the Bradford Oasis Home & Respite in Bradford, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s disease. Betty was born Dec. 29, 1948, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Gray) Carvey. She attended schools in Hydeville, and graduated from West Rutland High School in 1966. Early in life, Betty knew she wanted to become a nurse. After high school, she attended Albany Medical Center School of Nursing, becoming a Registered Nurse in 1969. She took her first nursing position at Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington, before moving to White River Junction and taking a position at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in 1970. She married David Hauger in 1973, in the same year they built their home in Thetford Center. Betty spent the majority of her career as an in-patient care nurse in Oncology/Hematology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. While working full time and raising three teenagers, Betty returned to school. In 1993, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of New Hampshire, where she graduated with honors and was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau, the National Honor Society for Nurses. In 2003, Betty retired from DHMC, but continued to work taking travel nursing assignments at Stanford University Hospital in California, Yale Medical Center in Connecticut, and Spear Hospital in Plymouth, NH. Betty was extremely talented. When her children were small, she made their clothing and took side jobs altering clothes. As her children grew, she sharpened her skills and crafted imaginative Halloween costumes and volunteered her time making costumes for many a school musical production. When her children married, Betty crafted exquisite dresses and suits for their big day. Sewing was only one of her many talents, anything Betty touched would be transformed into something beautiful. Betty enjoyed puzzles, traveling, watching Yankees baseball and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children Lisa Keating, of Cedar Park, TX, Marc Hauger, of Missoula, MT, Sarah Pushee, of Bradford; her life companion, David Hauger, of Thetford Center; her grandchildren and light of her life Devin Keating, Aidan Keating, Eleanor Pushee and Archer Pushee; as well as five brothers, five sisters, many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Friday, July 19, from 5-7 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bradford. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Thetford Center. Condolences may be expressed to Betty's family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
