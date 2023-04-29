Elizabeth C. Smith FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Elizabeth C. Smith, 90, of Fair Haven died March 28, 2023 at her residence will be held 2:15pm Friday May 5, 2023 at the St. Mary Cemetery Friends may call from 1pm until 2pm at the Durfee Funeral Home.
