Elizabeth C. Smith FAIR HAVEN — Elizabeth Catherine Smith, 90, of Fair Haven died March 28, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 18, 1932 in Benson, the daughter of Edward J. and Cathrine (Gruna) Wiskoski. Mrs. Smith attended Metheren High School in MA graduating with the class of 1950. Mrs. Smith married Bernard J. Smith, Sr. on May 23, 1986. They resided in Huston for 19 years before moving to Fair Haven in 1983. She was employed by Marriott Hotel in various positions, becoming an assistant manager before leaving the company. She was also employed by Eckerd’s Drug company and the Fair Haven Inn prior to her retirement. Mrs. Smith was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, Fair Haven Eagles Club Aerie #3907 and American Legion Auxiliary unit #49 of Fair Haven. Survivors include several Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased her husband Bernard J. “Bunny” Smith on August 2, 2012, 5 brothers John , Joseph, Theoflous (Ted), Leon and Paul Wiskoski, 4 sisters Cecilia Mitchell, Theresa Wiskoski., Pauline Sheldrick and Stephinie Taylor The services are pending with the Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.