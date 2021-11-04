Elizabeth Carmichael CHESTER — Elizabeth “Betty” Carmichael, 83, died Oct. 31, 2021, following a long-term illness. She was born March 25, 1938, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, the daughter of Irene Fregeau Paradysz Bombriant and Frank Paradysz. On July 28, 1956, she married Ferris Wilton Carmichael in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Mrs. Carmichael was a homemaker, mother, and proprietor of Country Village Beauty Shop in Chester for 15 years. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Chester, where she served as past president of St. Joseph’s Altar Society, and was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, holiday entertaining and cooking, and vacations on Cape Cod. Survivors include her husband; four children, David Carmichael, of South Burlington, and his twin, William Carmichael, of South Dennis, Massachusetts, Michelle Jasinski, of Chester, Sherryl Shield, of Spofford, New Hampshire; a sister, Lucille D’Amours, of Springfield, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Williams, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 148 South Main St., Chester, VT 05143.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.