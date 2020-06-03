Elizabeth Edgar Nov. 27, 1945 - May 20, 2020 KILLINGTON — Elizabeth’s family lived on the River Road in what was then Sherburne Center, now Killington. Her mother, Mabel Richardson Edgar, was a schoolteacher. Her father, David Edgar, worked for the VA in White River, and also played the violin evenings and weekends in a local dance band. Her mother’s work took her to various places, so Elizabeth grew up in cultures as diverse as Brooklyn, New York, and Granby, Vermont, where her mother taught in a one-room school and lived in a house without electricity. Elizabeth attended high school at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. From there, she went to Simmons College in Boston. Her time in college included a year at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. While she trained as a teacher at Simmons, her first long-term career was in information technology. Subsequently, and with two small children, she attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a Master of Science in Social Work degree. She worked in direct service in Montpelier, and then for many years at the Department of Mental Health in Vermont, where she was instrumental in building innovative housing programs for Vermonters. Subsequently, she worked on mental health policy in Washington, DC, first at the National Association of State Mental Health Policy Directors, and then at NAMI - the National Association on Mental Illness. After retiring in 2014, she moved to Los Angeles. She is survived by her daughter, Kristina; her son, Erik; and her husband, Gilbert.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.