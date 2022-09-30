Elizabeth Ewing Fox WESTPORT, NY — A celebration of life in honor of Elizabeth "Bette" Ewing Fox (March 26, 1931 - August 30, 2020) will be held on Saturday, October 8. Memorial and bench dedication ceremony at noon in Ballard Park, Westport, NY, and reception to follow at Westport Library.
