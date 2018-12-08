Elizabeth Fifield Lee St. JOHNSBURY - Elizabeth Fifield Lee, age 94, formerly of Wall Street in Springfield, passed away at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, with her daughter by her side. Betty was born in Randolph on Feb. 1, 1924, daughter to the late Joel and Evelyn (Cole) Fifield. She was raised and educated there, graduated from the Middlebury High School and continued on, studying art at the Boston School of Design. In 1942, she married Melvin S. Lee and shared over 75 years together at the time of his passing on Feb. 12 of this year. They made their home in Springfield for many years and she was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield, as well as a 50-year volunteer at the Springfield Hospital. Betty was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed quilting, rug braiding and reupholstering antique furniture. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Judith Fifield (Dr. James Lyons), of Collinsville, CT; sons Ret. Lt. Col. Malcolm Lee (Jackie), of North Hero, Richard Lee (Alice), of Lyndonville; sister-in-law, Rebecca Fifield, of Middlebury; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brother, Joel A. Fifield, this past March. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at the North Danville Baptist Church, officiated by Dot Robinson. A calling hour will be held from 12 noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. at the church to greet the family. Burial will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.