Elizabeth Frappier Derby 1922-2018 GLENDALE, Ariz. - Elizabeth Frappier Derby, born March 11, 1922, in Proctor, VT, died Feb. 1, 2018, in Glendale, AZ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earldon Alonzo Derby; and her son, James Steven Derby. She is survived by her brother, Clayton Tanner, and sister, Nancy; son Fred Timothy Derby; grandchildren Chara, Steven, Andrew and Michael; great-granddaughters Jamie, Amanda and Tasha; great-great-granddaughter Aiden and great-great-grandson Camden.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.