Elizabeth G. Gilman RUTLAND — The funeral service for Elizabeth “Betty” Grace Gilman, 89, of Rutland, who died Oct. 21, 2021 were held at Tossing Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The Rev. Steven Marchand, parochial vicar at Christ The King Church, officiated. Words of remembrance were offered by family and friends. Bearers were Julio Gonzalez, Eddie Baker, Bradley Gilman and George Drysdale. Burial was in Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury, with the Rev. Marchand reading the committal prayers.
