Elizabeth G. Gilman RUTLAND — Elizabeth Grace “Betty” Gilman, 89, of Rutland, Vermont, died Oct. 21, 2021, at her home, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Shrewsbury, Vermont, the youngest daughter of Simon Ervin and Carolyn (Harrison) Gilman. Though she did not live in Shrewsbury for very long, she talked fondly of her memories of walking to school, and helping out with the animals at the farm where she grew up. Betty graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1950, before going on to work for several companies here in Rutland: Kinsman & Mills, a monument dealer in Rutland; Howe Scale Co.; Cortina Inn; various accountants, including Elmer Lundell, Tuttle Patterson and Joseph Siliski; and JC Penney. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Church. She loved going for long walks around the city, anything that she could cover in maple syrup, and spending time with her family. Betty was predeceased by her parents; sister, Ella LeFevre; brother-in-law, Gerald LeFevre; and brother, John Gilman. She is survived by cousins, Shaun and Larry Seymour; sister-in-law, Winona Gilman; five nieces and nephews, Joan Bort, Janet Baker and husband Eddie, Mary Drysdale and husband George, Bradley Gilman, Thom LeFevre and wife Ellen Lederman; six great-nieces and -nephews, Thomas Collier, Jennifer Washburn and husband Phillip, Sarah McMahon and husband Justin, Amanda Gonzalez and husband Julio, Katie Bort and partner Brenden, Emma LeFevre; and seven great-great-nieces and -nephews, Kaylee and Brooke Washburn, Adam and Ethan Collier, Mia Washburn, Kassidy Fish and Allison Gonzalez. Calling hours will be held at the Tossing Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be immediately following in the Northam Cemetery in Shrewsbury, Vermont. The family requests that memorial contributions in Betty's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association Vermont Chapter, at 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
