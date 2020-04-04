Elizabeth J. (Betty) Pedone ST. GEORGE, Utah — Elizabeth J. (Betty) Pedone, 85, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rutland, Aug. 24, 1934, daughter of Arthur Jasmin Sr. and Gertrude Baker Jasmin Smart. Betty was the wife of John D. Pedone for the past 68 years. She was also the mother of three daughters, Debra J Strong of St. George, Utah. Jeanne Ojala (Gus) of Pittsford and Nancy Briggs (Led) of St. George, Utah. She leaves behind five grandchildren Jennifer (Anthony) Marini of Scituate, Massachusetts, Carl Ojala of Boston, Massachusetts, Sarah Briggs, Ellie (Brian) Chau and Christie Ojala all of Salt Lake City, Utah and one great grandson Anthony Marini Jr. Betty also leaves a sister Jeanne (Mickey) Kelly and brother John (Eileen) Smart of Mendon; and many nieces and nephews. Her parents, her sister Mary Pepe and brother Arthur Jasmin Jr. predeceased her. Prior to retirement in 1996 when they moved to St. George, Utah, Betty lived and worked in Rutland all her life. She was owner operator of Curious Eye Sweaters and a partner in Appliance Service Center Ltd. She and John were also owners of John’s Golf. Per her request there will be no services.
