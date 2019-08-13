Elizabeth J. Birmingham PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Elizabeth Jennie Birmingham, 97, who died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. A reception will follow at Bridgewater Grange Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Foundation, designate Hospice Fund in memory of Elizabeth Birmingham, at donatenow.networkforgood.org or mailed to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
