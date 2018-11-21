Elizabeth J. Birmingham rites PITTSFORD - The funeral service for Elizabeth Jennie Birmingham, 97, who died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, was held Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiated. The organist was Stu James. Bearers were Nick, Robbie, Robert and Tommy Birmingham. The eulogy was by her children Anne Pelkey, Yvonne Grechko, Jeanne Freshour, Robert and Tommy Birmingham. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Foundation Hospice Fund, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701, or visit donatenow.networkforgood.org.
