Elizabeth J. Birmingham PITTSFORD - Elizabeth Jennie Birmingham, 97, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Sept. 12, 1921, in Bridgewater, the daughter of James Bernard and Lina (Oschmann) Oldenburg. She graduated in 1938 from Woodstock High School. Mrs. Birmingham and her husband, Reggie, operated a community care home in Pittsford for over 20 years, retiring in 1983. She was a Gold Star Mother, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #31, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and its Sodality. She loved to travel, knit, crochet and play cards. Survivors include five children Anne Pelkey, of Pittsford, Yvonne Grechko, of Florida, Jeanne Freshour, of Arizona, Robert Birmingham, of Massachusetts, Tommy Birmingham, of South Carolina, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Birmingham was predeceased by her husband in 1978; a son, Edward “Butch” Birmingham, in 1967 in Vietnam; a daughter, Louise Powlovich, in 2012; two sisters and three brothers. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Barnard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, followed by a reception at Pittsford Congregational Church. Burial will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Foundation Hospice Fund, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701 or online at donatenow.networkforgood.org.
