Elizabeth J. Candon CONWAY, S.C. — Elizabeth J. “Betsy” Candon, 67, of Conway, South Carolina, and former longtime Clifton Park, New York, resident, passed peacefully with family by her side on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Dec. 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita Stone Candon. She graduated from Rutland High School and from Albany Medical Center Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She had worked for Dr. David Mastrianni in Saratoga for more than 15 years. Earlier, she was employed by Memorial Sloan Kettering and Albany Medical Center Hospital for 24 years. She loved crocheting, travel, going to the beach, her dogs, and was an avid football fan. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, John E. Barr, who died on Nov. 6, 2009. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Barr, of Saratoga Springs, New York; and her grandchildren, Robert Hancox, Carson Hancox and Victoria Hancox; sisters-in-law, Katherine (Denis) Bedard, of Denver, North Carolina, Karen (William), of Clifton Park; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She counted many friends as her family, including her lifetime friends, Colleen Maloney Luck, of Selkirk, New York, and Connie Coolidge, of West Rutland, Vermont. In retirement, she relocated with her cousin, Anne Candon, to Conway, where she leaves a loving community of friends who will watch over and care for her dogs, Lizzie and Ellie. She will be missed. Calling hours and celebration of Betsy’s life will be on Thursday, Oct. 28, with calling hours beginning at 10 a.m. followed by services at 12 noon in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waterford, New York. In lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane Latham, NY 123110. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.
