Elizabeth Jensen Guyette ASHLAND, Mass. — Elizabeth Jensen Guyette, also known as BJ, 68, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Ashland, Massachusetts, while holding her son, Patrick, and daughter-in-law Olga’s hands, after an extended period of failing health. BJ was born on April 14, 1953, in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of Stephen and Ann Jensen. She grew up in Londonderry, Vermont, where she received her early education and was a 1971 graduate of Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont. She attended Castleton State College studying elementary education. Until failing health forced her to stop working, BJ worked as a legal secretary. Known for her great sense of humor, trademark laugh, empathy and selflessness, she was a joy to be around and a comforting shoulder to lean on for many. Her good natured and boisterous personality made it easy for her to make friends from all walks of life. To some who had lost their way or whom were otherwise rejected by society, she opened up her doors and heart to them without judgment. She loved spending time outdoors in the sun, getting a tan, and listening to music. Always a lover of animals, she enjoyed spending time with her many cats and dogs during her lifetime. Her latest pets, chihuahuas named Chili, Chloe, Charlie and Cammy, were very close to her heart. Chili and Chloe accompanied her on the adventure of her lifetime when she moved to Florida, where she had always felt a strong connection. She loved dolphins and her favorite color was turquoise like the ocean water. She ultimately moved back to Rutland, Vermont, to be closer to her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Ann Jensen; and her brother, Eric Jensen; and is survived by her children, Nicole, Patrick and Daniel. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Zariannah, Sebastian, Griffin, Elijah, Lincoln and Austin. Cremation services are being handled by Casper Funeral Services, and her final resting place is planned to be Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. A virtual memorial via Zoom will be planned for tomorrow evening, Wednesday May 19, at 6:30 p.m. EST with links posted on Facebook by her son, Patrick Guyette.
My dear friend, I love you so much and will miss you so. We made many memories which will stay with me forever. Rest in peace bj
