Elizabeth K. Fallar POULTNEY — Elizabeth “Betty” K. Fallar 94, died Tuesday afternoon August 9, 2022 at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born December 31, 1927 in Westbury, Long Island, NY the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Nurnberger) Simpson. Elizabeth was a graduate of Westbury High School class of 1945 and furthered her education at the Phoenix School of Design in New York City. She married the love of her live Patrick E. Fallar September 18, 1949 at St. Bridgette’s Catholic Church in Westbury, Long Island, NY. Together with her husband they owned and operated Fallar’s V.N.S. Variety Store in Poultney. She enjoyed knitting, painting and gardening. She is survived by her children, Richard Fallar (Gail), of Tinmouth, Lorraine Saltis, of Whitehall, NY and Christine Monego (Robert), of Castleton. By her six grandchildren, Francene, Crystal, Rocky, John, Michael and Kimberly, also by her seven great-grandchildren and several step grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Patrick E. Fallar who died April 24, 2013 and by her siblings Charles Simpson and William Simpson and by her son-in-law Rocky Saltis, Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 19, 2022 at 10 A.M. at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino as the celebrant. Visiting hours will be held on Friday August 19, 2022 prior to the Mass from 8:45 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, located at 266 Allen Ave., Poultney, VT 05764. Burial will follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.