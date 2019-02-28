Elizabeth L. Mero Feb. 13, 1923 - Feb. 20, 2019 WILLSBORO, N.Y. — Elizabeth L. Mero, 96, of Willsboro, NY, passed away at Meadow Brook Nursing Home. She was born in Plattsburgh, NY, the only child of Charles and Laura Young of Keeseville, NY. She met the love of her life, Raymond L. Mero, and they were married on Sept. 16, 1946. They were married for 58 years. Raymond passed away on March 11, 2005. They had a wonderful marriage and were blessed with three children: John, who married Anne St. John Mero; Tom, who married Joan Goodroe Mero; and Karen, who married Allan Hachigian. The family provided her with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who were the loves of her life. Elizabeth was a devoted wife and friend to Raymond and an active member of the Willsboro community. She was active in St. Phillips Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters and the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked at Willsboro Central School, starting as a cafeteria aide and later, became the secretary for the guidance counselor until she retired. She loved boating, bowling and even was the Willsboro Golf Course Ladies Champion. Most of all, she enjoyed traveling with Raymond to visit their children and grandchildren, as well as road trips with friends. Visitation was at Ross Funeral Home, 25 Maple St., Willsboro, Sunday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a memorial service at St. Phillips Catholic Church in Willsboro on Monday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Willsboro Rescue Squad.
