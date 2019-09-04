Elizabeth L. Peters PROCTOR — Elizabeth “Betty” Peters, 76, of Proctor, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Quincy, MA, Feb. 21, 1943, the daughter of Fletcher and Margaret (Turner) Boig. Betty was a graduate of Norwell High School in Norwell, MA, class of 1961, and attended Northeastern University and Cape Cod Community College. On July 5, 1969, she was married to Robert Francis Peters. She was employed in the accounting department at New England Telephone in Quincy, MA, and later, at Chittenden Bank and First Brandon Bank. She was a rooter of the Proctor Phantoms. She enjoyed arts and crafts, her children and grandchildren, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and loved cats. Surviving are three sons Robert F. Peters Jr. and wife Annmarie, of Sandgate, Scott Peters and wife Tavie, of Johnson City, TX, and Jonathan Peters and wife Carol, of Westmeath, Ireland; a daughter, Deborah Wilson, of McConnellsburg, PA; a brother, Robert Boig and wife Ruth Anne, of Plymouth, MA; six grandchildren Orray, Grayson, Eleanor, Wyatt, Niamh and Fiadh. She was predeceased by her husband on Feb. 14, 2014; a twin sister, Mary “Bonnie” Lunna; and sister, Virginia “Jini” McMillan. Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Union Church of Proctor. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
