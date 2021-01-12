Elizabeth “Libby” Wetmore LEICESTER — Elizabeth “Libby” Wetmore, age 99, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Mrs. Wetmore was born in Leicester on Sept. 10, 1921. She was the daughter of Austin and Jennie (Smith) Johnson. She grew up in Leicester where she received her education. On Feb. 24, 1940, she married Hayden “Mike” Wetmore in Forest Dale. They made their home in Leicester where she raised her family. Mr. Wetmore predeceased her Feb. 22, 2011. Libby loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing all types of puzzles. She is survived by three daughters, Donna L. Mills (Jim) of Rutland, Elizabeth “Tinker” Hallett (Bob) and Patricia A. Ferson (Terry), all of Brandon; one son, Lloyd E. Wetmore of Chubbuck, Idaho. Eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was also predeceased by her sister, Agnes Morse; and two brothers, Archie Dutton and Austin Johnson. The family wishes to give special thanks to Patti Ayers, Laurie Ellis and Bonnie Litchfield, for all of their help, love and devotion, in caring for our mother. Respecting her wishes, a private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
