Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gotshall ALBURGH — Elizabeth M. "Betty" Gotshall, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at her son’s residence in Alburgh, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Pawlet on July 3, 1922, to the late Harold and Lydia (Fitzgerald) Barnes. Betty married Robert Gotshall on Oct. 22, 1945, in Philadelphia, PA. While living in Pawlet, she was a telephone operator and worked at the Pawlet Locker for four years. She was also president of the Crescent Valley Home Demonstration of Pawlet. In 1948, she and her husband moved to South Londonderry where she worked for WarnerWrights in South Londonderry. She worked at Stratton Mountain as a cashier for 28 years, and the Stratton Arts Council for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of the Tater Hill Country Club. Betty was a den mother for four years. She was a part of starting the Londonderry-Bromley Mountain Ski School. Betty is survived by her four sons Robert Gotshall, of West Yellowstone, Montana, Richard and Deborah Gotshall, of Londonderry, John and Marilyn Gotshall, of Oxford, CT, and James and Heidi Gotshall, of Alburgh; grandchildren Eric and Claudia Gotshall, Courtney Gotshall and Alex Gotshall, of Oxford, CT, Dillion Gotshall, of Steamboat, CO, Christina and Ed Blanchard, Trampas and Lori Gotshall, of Peru, VT, Tyler and Amy Gotshall, Nathan Gotshall and friend Megan Ballentine, Briana Poquette and Kara Ashline and Daniel Babic, of Alburgh; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces Patricia Dorr and Linda Hulett, of Manchester, and nephew, William Smith, of CO. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert; and her sisters Mary Croft and Sarah Barnes. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. A memorial service will be held at the Second Congregational Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1 p.m., 2051 North Main St., Route 11, Londonderry. Interment will follow in the Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Pawlet. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
