Elizabeth M. Kent CASTLETON — Elizabeth Mary Kent, 57, died July 5, 2019, at home, after a long illness. She was born the daughter of Thomas and Marie (Slattery) Barrett. She graduated from Rutland High School. Mrs. Kent worked as a cashier at Grand Union and did bookwork for her husband’s business until she became disabled. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and murder mysteries. Survivors include two siblings Joann Blair, of Rutland, Timothy Barrett, of Maryland; and her former husband, Joseph Kent; two nieces, one great-nephew and several cousins. The private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
