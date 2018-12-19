Elizabeth Mary Nealon Wolcott MINERAL BLUFF, GA. - Elizabeth Mary Nealon Wolcott, 94, formerly of Rutland and Pittsford, Vermont, and Moscow, Idaho, died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2018, in her daughter’s home in Mineral Bluff, Georgia. Libby, as she was known by her friends and family, was born on June 3, 1924, in Ludlow, Vermont, to Madeline Nealon. After graduating from Black River Academy in 1942, Libby went on to pursue a nursing career with a degree in Psychiatric Nursing from Taunton State Hospital in 1946 and a Certificate in Graduate Nursing from Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital in Gardner, Massachusetts, in 1947. Several years later, Libby was reunited with her high-school friend, George Henry Wolcott, and the two were married on Feb. 4, 1956. For the next eight years, George and Libby lived and traveled as a military couple in Alaska, Colorado and Georgia, before returning to Rutland with their five children. In 1966, Libby resumed her nursing career as a clinical instructor at Castleton State College. During her tenure there, she earned a Bachelor of Science in 1977 and a Master of Arts in 1982. On May 11, 1986, Libby retired from Castleton State College with 20 years of service. Most of all, Libby was known for her great love, generosity and support for those around her. This love was returned many fold by her large family and countless friends scattered around the country. She never forgot a birthday and never, ever turned down an invitation to celebrate. She is greatly missed in Vermont and her adopted homes in Idaho and Georgia. Elizabeth Wolcott is survived by her three daughters Deborah (Scott) Wetterhall, of Atlanta, GA, Martha Davis, of Burlington, VT, and Rebecca Ankeny, of Deephaven, MN; son, Michael (Lisa) Wolcott, of Moscow, ID; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Wolcott; daughter, Kathleen Wolcott Bashor; and grandson, Ryan Wolcott Bashor. Funeral services will be held at the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Atlanta, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2018. Memorial services are planned for Rutland and Ludlow during Summer of 2019. Memorial gifts should be made to the Staff Healthcare Endowment Fund of the Moscow Good Samaritan Village (640 North Eisenhower St., Moscow, ID 83843).
