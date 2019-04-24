Elizabeth N. Nagle RUTLAND — Elizabeth (Bloxsom) Nagle, 89, formerly of Clifton, NJ, died April 20, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland, after a very short illness. Betty was born May 28, 1929, to Elizabeth (Ehrl), of South Orange, NJ, and Andrew E. Bloxsom, of Springfield, VT. She grew up in Nutley, NJ, graduated Nutley High School in 1947 and went on to graduate in 1951 from The Newark College of Rutgers University, where Betty majored in Sociology and minored in Psychology. Later, she attended Keane College in Union, NJ. She married Charles D. Nagle, of West Orange, NJ, in 1951 and taught in the Essex County school system until moving to Clifton, NJ, where, in later years, she worked for Scheidemann Realty. Betty was a parishioner of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. She also was a member of several book clubs, loved reading and any form of writing. She was published in The Journal of the California Graduate School of Family Psychology and published two books: "The Legacy of Grace" and "The Live Mandala," which were her life’s passion. She was fond of animals - cats, in particular - especially her last cat, Jenny, who relocated with her from NJ to Vermont in 2001. She enjoyed the camaraderie and treasured friendships she made while living at The Maples and was very proud of a rosary prayer group which she initiated while there. Surviving are a daughter, Eileen (Nagle) Godfrey and husband James, of Woodstock (formerly of Killington); and a grandson, Lucas Godfrey, who is a junior at Elon University, in Elon, NC. She also leaves behind many cherished friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. A reception will follow at The Maples Dining Room, 5 General Wing Road, Rutland. A private burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Killington. Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (www.vabvi.org). Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.