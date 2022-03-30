Elizabeth Patch Wilkinson EAST MIDDLEBURY — Elizabeth “Beth” Patch Wilkinson died on March 16, 2022. Beth was born on Feb. 19, 1931, in Rutland, daughter of George Oscar Patch Jr. and Elfeda Bartholemew Patch. Beth grew up in Castleton Corners, graduating from Fair Haven High School in 1949. In September, Beth moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to attend Fay Secretarial School and graduated in June 1950. Beth stayed in Boston working for the C.R. Swaney Co. until February of 1952, enjoying running the PBX (switchboard). Beth was engaged on July 27, 1950, to the love of her life, Roy Wilkinson, just before he left for Korea; they were married shortly after his return in October 1951. October 1951-August 1966, Roy and Beth lived many places courtesy of the USMC: Boston; Miami and Opa-locka, Florida; Albany, Georgia; Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, North Carolina; and Newport, Rhode Island. As the USMC doesn’t take dependents overseas, Beth and children lived in Vermont the two times Roy had 16-month overseas tours. The years spent moving around, Beth volunteered in her churches, Girl Scouts and the schools, plus carpooling. When Roy retired from the Marine Corps in 1966, they moved their family back to Vermont. Beth did office work at Middlebury College, retiring in 1994. From close friendships with many Middlebury students, Beth and Roy learned a lot about the United States and some foreign cultures without leaving home. Beth’s faith has always been a priority in her life. Active in church, community and enjoying her family were very important to her. Other interests included: friends (email was great!), travel (including Amtrak trips), computers, research, cross-stitch, crossword puzzles, photography, genealogy and reading. Beth is survived by her two sons, Alan (Deb) and Barry (Barb); and son-in-law Ron Dubuque; and a sister, Veontha; and two brothers, George (Liz) and Melvin (Darla). She was blessed by her eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Beth was predeceased by her daughter, Wendy; her husband, Roy, of 68 years; her brother-in-law, Stanley Modeen; and her father and mother. Memorial service will be at Memorial Baptist Church in Middlebury, Vermont, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 1 p.m.; reception immediately following in the Fellowship Hall. Beth will be buried in Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury, Vermont, in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Baptist Church. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.