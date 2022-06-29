Elizabeth R. Edgar KILLINGTON — Elizabeth Richardson Edgar (11/27/1945 - 05/20/2020) grew up in Killington at the Edgar family property nearby the Sherburne Memorial Library. Though she passed away in 2020, Elizabeth's wish was for a memorial service to be held in her honor in Killington once it became safe to travel. We welcome friends of Elizabeth to join the Edgar family at the Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, VT 05751, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, to celebrate her memory and reminisce with us on her life and times. The event will be held outdoors under a tent on the library grounds.
