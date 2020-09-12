Elizabeth "Betsy" (Reichle) Shaffert WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Elizabeth "Betsy" Reichle Shaffert of Ashlar Village, Connecticut, died peacefully in hospice care a bit before dawn on Sept. 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Frank Christian Reichle and Elizabeth Pflaum Reichle. Betsy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 28, 1935; went to Friends’ Central School (‘53) and Dickinson College (‘57); and received her MA degree in 1980 from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont. Betsy married Charles Frederick Shaffert in 1957 and had three sons. In 1965, Betsy and her family moved to Vermont where she had a nursery school, was an elementary guidance counselor and a remedial reading teacher. In 2009, Betsy and Charley moved to Ashlar Village, Wallingford, Connecticut, and spent the winters in Palm Harbor, Florida. Betsy volunteered with Head Start and Hospice and was also a volunteer chaplain. She was a member of the Federated Church of Castleton, Vermont, where she sang in the choir, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs, Florida. Betsy enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling with family, playing bridge, exercise classes and yoga. Betsy is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Frederick Shaffert, to whom she was married for 63 years; her sons, Roderick, Eric and Kurt; their wives, Karen, Monica and Katie; and granddaughter Katie. She was predeceased by her brother, Frank Christian Reichle Jr., and survived by his wife, Gail Coffee Reichle, nieces Beth Prodoehl and Susan Reichle Pelliccia, their husbands and children. Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service will be held online on Zoom on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the afternoon. For details to join that service, please email Eric: ejshaffert@gmail.com. A private burial will be held in West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice at Masonicare, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492, (888) 332-0033, www.masonicare.org; to your local hospice; or to the Federated Church of Castleton, Castleton, VT 05735. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.