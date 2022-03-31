Elizabeth "Ruthie" Meigs IRA — Elizabeth Ruth "Ruthie" Meigs, 86, of Ira, Vermont, went home to be with her Lord on March 24, 2022, at Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers, Florida. She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Elmer Royden and Myrtle Elizabeth (Terhune) Schwartz. A 1957 graduate of Barrington College in Providence, Rhode Island, she worked as a Registered Nurse in neo-natal care for preemies in Washington, D.C., before becoming a full-time housewife and mom. During her years of working as a counselor at Word of Life camps, she met her husband, Paul Robert Meigs, from Warren, Ohio. They were married on Sept. 8, 1962, in Bethesda, Maryland. Ruth was a member of the Ira Baptist Church where she was organist/pianist for almost 60 years and was proud of the fact she had played the piano since she was 5 years old. She enjoyed gardening, dahlias, knitting, cross-stitching and her collies. She was known for her baking, often winning at the Vermont State Fair. Her love of the ocean started at a young age with Ocean City, New Jersey, being her favorite. Her most recent trip to Ocean City was in 2019 for a family reunion. Ocean City was in her blood, and she treasured passing on the experiences to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Paul R. Meigs, of Ira, Vermont; children, Deborah Joy Hewitt (Dwight), of Ira, Vermont, Sharon Ruth Libby, of Hiram, Maine, Paul Daniel Meigs (Pamela), of Warren, Ohio, and Stephen Andrew Meigs (Nina), of Naples, Florida; a brother, Woody Schwartz (Marilyn), of Greenwich, New York; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel Paul Meigs, in 1969; and son-in-law, Wayne A. Libby, in 2021. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., April 9, 2022, at the Ira Baptist Church, Ira, Vermont. Memorial contributions can be made to Ira Baptist Church/Collide (youth ministry), 1846 Vt. 133, Ira, VT 05777. Arrangements are being made by Tossing Funeral Home.
