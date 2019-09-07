Elizabeth Sage Darton RUTLAND — Elizabeth Sage Darton departed very peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born at her home in Morton, Idaho, on Dec. 13, 1924. Her family moved to Coeur d’Alene and then to Spokane, Washington. Elizabeth severed in the Marine Corps in 1945. She graduated from Graceland College, studied at the University of Kansas and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1951 with a degree in theater arts. She performed on a showboat tour down the Ohio River and then moved to New York City. She shared an apartment building with fellow aspiring professional actresses in Greenwich Village before moving to Jane Street. During those years of the early-'50s, Elizabeth worked as an actress, did an adventurous tour of Europe and married a poet from the White Horse Tavern group. Elizabeth loved living in New York. She graduated from Columbia University with a master's degree in speech pathology. She met Jack Darton who was playing piano at the Duplex and they married in 1961. Jack and Elizabeth moved to Rutland in 1966 with their son, David. Elizabeth taught speech therapy at the elementary schools. She directed performances of the plays she loved with her group, Sometime Theater. Some favorite venues were The Chaffee and also the UU Church where Elizabeth and Jack ran a coffee house which featured local art and music. Elizabeth was involved with local theater into the 1990s and taught Theater Arts at Castleton before retiring in 2000. Elizabeth loved reading classic and contemporary poetry. She had an extensive library of hundreds of 19th and 20th century literary classics and books on the theater. Elizabeth was especially appreciated for the caring and skillful guidance she gave to young people overcoming difficulties with speech, and to students in developing their public speaking abilities and theatrical talents. She was a fantastic teacher, artist, wife, mother and friend. We all miss her very much. Family members include her son, David, daughter-in-law Kate, brother Don, sister-in-law Della and niece Nancy, along with many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Goldie Anderson Sage and James Sage, husband Jack and her beloved brothers Cal and Joe. Special thanks to her friends Maureen and Yvonne; and, of course, to the wonderful folks at Our House Park Terrace, Paula, Patsy, Helen, Shannon, Dexter and Anastasia. A celebration of her life will be held in October on a date to be announced.
