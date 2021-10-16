Elizabeth (Simpson) Morsch RUTLAND — Elizabeth J. (Simpson) Morsch. 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Born in Millbrook, New York, on Sept. 16, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph and Charlotte (White) Simpson, she relocated to Vermont in 1986, and more recently to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to be close to family. Elizabeth retired after many years of service as an administrative assistant for the Manchester School District. She appreciated beauty and loved jewelry and fashion. Her home on Lake St. Catherine was known to be decorated with strawberry motifs. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Gregory J. Morsch and wife Cathie, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Timothy D. Morsch and wife Sally, of Bolivia, North Carolina, and Jeffrey J. Morsch and wife Mary Joan, of Shallotte, North Carolina; six cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Giordano and husband Jeff, Jeanine Dirmeir and husband Mike, Rebecca Couceiro and husband Matt, Christine Morsch, William Morsch and wife Aislinn, and James Morsch; and four treasured great-grandchildren, Dominic, Jake, Jayce and Adalyn. Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held privately at the convenience of the family. kozikowskifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.