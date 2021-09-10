Elizabeth Tatro MENDON — Elizabeth "Betty" Tatro, 88, of Mendon, died Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, 2021, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire. She was born in West Rutland April 30, 1933, the daughter of Bertram and Sarah (Dwyer) Putnam. Betty was a graduate of West Rutland High School class of 1951. Mrs. Tatro was a member of the Sodality of Christ the King Church, a member of Maple Leaf Quilt Guild, a 20-year volunteer in the Retired Seniors Volunteers Project. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, making quilts for her friends and family, doing puzzles on her iPad, bingo, playing slot machines, and scratch-off tickets. Surviving are children, Allen, Sharon (Gene Shorey), Stewart (Karen Sherwin), Clarisse (Nigel Burnet), Rosanna (Shawn Brewster), Randall (Karen Gibbons), Marie (Michael Zukowski), Harley (Linda Wilson), Alicia (Dean Russell), Doreen (Jeffrey Adams), Janine (Thomas Cavanaugh), Lauri (David Proulx), Gary (Danielle Durham), Rebecca and Sarah (Michael Rau); and 30 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Tatro, in 1982; by brother, John "Jack" Putnam; by grandson, Stephen Welch, granddaughter, Emily Adams; and son-in-law, Adam Smiles. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Tenney Cemetery in Mendon. A reception will follow at the Godnick Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to SIDS Foundation c/o sids.org/ways-to-help/donate/ or to Diabetes Assn. or to a charity of one's choice.
