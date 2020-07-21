Ella Benedict Huyler CHESTER — Ella Benedict Huyler, 96, died July 9, 2020, at Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community in Windsor, surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 23, 1924, in Woodbury, Connecticut, the daughter of G. Gordon and Elizabeth (Smith) Cowles. She graduated in 1941 from Woodbury High School as class valedictorian and in 1946 from Simmons College with a B.S. in Nursing. On Aug. 3, 1946, she married J. Richard "Dick" Huyler. Mrs. Huyler was the school nurse at Chester-Andover Elementary School from 1965 until she retired in 1989. She enjoyed flower gardens, quilting and cross-stitched projects. Survivors include her seven children, Betsy Owen, Priscilla Arnold, both of Springfield, Susan Donnis of Shelburne, J. Peter Huyler of Andover, Katharine Tate of Ava, Missouri, John G. Huyler of Bellvue, Colorado, Mark Huyler of Hatfield, Massachusetts; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 2002; and four siblings, Paul and Robert Cowles, Janice Millard and June Smith. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester, VT 05143.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.