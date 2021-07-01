Ella Briggs LUDLOW — The graveside service for Ella Briggs, 91, who died March 31, 2021, will be 1 p.m. July 10, in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, with Brent Buswell officiating.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 2:16 am
