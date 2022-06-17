Ellen A. Marceau RUTLAND — Ellen A. Marceau, 86, of Rutland, affectionately known to all as Nana, died June 14, 2022. She was born June 7, 1936, in Riverton, Vermont, the daughter of Lawrence and Pearl (Aiken) Griggs. Ellen was very proud of being employed by The Lenny Burke Farm in Wallingford, Vermont, from its inception. She married the Rev. Richard Marceau on Dec. 12, 1953, in Northfield. They were able to celebrate 56 wonderful years together as she served by his side for almost 50 years in Methodist churches throughout Vermont. She was predeceased by her husband, who passed away in 2010; and by her son-in-law, Brian Soulia, in 2003. Survivors include her two daughters, Eyvonne Marceau, of Rutland, and Sue-Ellen Thornton and her husband, Jay, of Proctor; three sons, Kenneth, of Simi Valley, California, Gary, of Proctor, and Tim Marceau and his wife, Patti, of Waterbury; a brother, Homer Griggs; her beloved 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At her request, there will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Aldous Funeral Home with the Rev. John Weatherhogg officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Feline Connection, https://www.thefelineconnection.org/donate-3-ways/ Arrangements are under the direction of the Aldous Funeral and Cremation Service. Private condolences can be made through www.aldousfuneralhome.com.
