Ellen C. Hayes “For I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown; 2 Timothy 4:6-8” FOREST DALE — Ellen Clara Hayes, age 99, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Ellen was born in Salisbury on May 19, 1921. She was the only child of Floyd and Grace (LaRock) Hayes. She grew up in Salisbury and Brandon where she received her early education. Jan. 3, 1938, she married Clesson Edwin Hayes Sr. in Brandon. They made their home in Forest Dale, where they raised their children. In her earlier years, she had worked at Rollers by Baker. Ellen was a wonderful wife and mother. Among her many interests were berry picking, cooking, knitting, baking and quilting. She was a wonderful pie maker. She enjoyed traveling and had made a visit to New York City at age 89. She loved her visits to Chincoteague Island, Virginia, to watch the mini horses. She had been very active in her church, Grace Episcopal Church in Forest Dale, where she had been a member of the church choir. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Brandon and had belonged to the Brandon Senior Citizens. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Hayes-Balthazar of Forest Dale, son-in-law Paul Balthazar of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Penny H. Wheatley (Ron), former son-in-law George Passage of Williston, beloved granddaughter Sarah (Toby) Larocque and beloved great-grandsons Tyler and Austin Larocque of Milton, beloved grandson Chris (Ellen) Passage and beloved great-granddaughter Mikayla Passage of Sunapee, New Hampshire; daughter-in-law Emily Hayes of Dade City, Florida, beloved granddaughter Laura (Kevin) Daly of Boston, Massachusetts; cousin Alan (Madeline) Hayes of Danville; nephews Richard (Marie) Hayes of Brandon, Ronald (Carolyn) Hayes of Brandon and David (Sherry) Hayes of Gardner, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband, Clesson, in 2003; two sons, Clesson E. Hayes Jr. in 2013 and Terry F. Hayes in 2004. Memories: 65 years of marriage to Ted; a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church, singing in the choir, working on the Altar Guild, auxiliary, church suppers - all those pies and rolls, working with Barb and Ken; camping every summer with Teddy and Emily at Chincoteague Island, Virginia; blueberry picking with Doe in Goshen; blackberrying with Nora; prayer group with Lois, Elsie and Nancy; puzzles with Betty; many senior bus trips; walking on top of the bridge abutment on her way home from school; pranks on coworkers at Rollers by Baker; and so many, many more. Many thanks to her caregivers, Diane, Donna and Rose, Diana, Suzanne, Jenny, Joy and others, and to all her friends and neighbors, for all their support and love. She was a much beloved daughter, wife, mother grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Mom, you are so very missed already. “Goodbyes are not forever; they are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again." The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Rachel Field, pastor of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT; or to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 19 Conant Square, Brandon, VT 05733.
