Ellen C. Hayes rites FOREST DALE — The funeral service for Ellen Clara Hayes, 99, who died Feb. 24, 2021, was held Sunday, Feb. 28, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Rachel Field, rector of St. Thomas & Grace Episcopal Church, officiated. Barbara Brown and Madine Reed spoke. The graveside service will be at a later date in Forestdale Cemetery.
