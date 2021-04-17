Ellen Dupaw BENNINGTON — Ellen Dupaw, 90, died April 15, 2021, at Southwestern Vermont Health Care. She was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Rutland, the daughter of John and Hilda (Bartalena) Burton. Survivors include two cousins, James and Sally Gilrain of Somers, New York. She was predeceased by her husband, James Dupaw. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
