Ellen Gerson Delano ORWELL — It is with deep sorrow that the family of Ellen Gerson Whitaker Delano announces the passing of a very special mother, wife, aunt and cousin on September 1, 2023 at home in Orwell, Vermont. Ellen was born December 15, 1928 in Syracuse, New York. After a full life in the greater Boston area, Montpelier and Burlington, Vermont, she re-encountered a dear widowed family friend, Fred Rollenhagen. Their love blossomed and, after a long courtship, they married in 2018 and lived together happily in a beautifully renovated farm house and barn in Orwell, Vermont. She is survived by a loving family. Full details about her vibrant life can be found at Sanderson Funeral home (https://www.sandersonfuneralservice.com).
