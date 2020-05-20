Ellen (Holt) Parrish CAVENDISH — Ellen Holt Parrish of Cavendish, Vermont, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. The Foley Cancer Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center nurses, doctors and staff provided superb and uplifting care all during this period. Ellen was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on July 17, 1940, to Saxon Holt and Eveline Williams. The family lived in Wisconsin during WWII where her father was in charge of Marines recruitment. Later, they moved back to Newport News and Norfolk and finally resided in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Ellen attended high school at St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Virginia, and later attended Mary Washington and Old Dominion colleges, also in Virginia. Ellen had a very interesting work experience during her lifetime, including with the Museum of Natural History in New York in the Entomology Department working for one of the leading scientists in the field, with several hospitals in medical records, was an interior designer, craft person and retired after 18 years as innkeeper with her husband, Jim, running Whitney Brook B&B. Ellen and Jim were married in 1967 in Virginia. Ellen was an accomplished seamstress and knitter and was a passionate gardener, knowledgeable in Hostas and Daylillies, and enjoyed photography, painting and travelling, especially visiting friends in France. After a trip to the Holy Lands in 2013, Ellen became intensely interested in the suffering of persecuted Christians and prayed for them regularly. Ellen spent many hours volunteering all through life with hospitals, thrift shops and museums in Virginia, Maryland and Vermont. She was a member of Holy Name of Mary Church and Altar Society in Proctorsville, Ludlow Garden Club and served as a board member for Black River Academy Museum and Cavendish Library for many years. She was a charter member of the group that began the reading program to help students at Cavendish Elementary School. Ellen is survived by her husband, Jim of Cavendish; her sister, Molly Holy of Virginia Beach; 19 nephews and nieces. A private funeral at Annunciation Catholic Church and commitment service in Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem, New York, were held on May 12, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Rutland Regional Medical Center, Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; and/or Nasarean.org (dedicated to helping persecuted Christians), 112 South Main St. #181, Stowe, VT 05677. An online guest book can be found at cabotfh.com.
