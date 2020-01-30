Ellen Jean Mackey WEST PAWLET — Ellen Jean Mackey, formerly of West Pawlet, Vermont, passed away in Rutland, Vermont, on Jan. 28, 2020. Ellen was born on May 27, 1944, to Wayne and Barbara Harrington of Danby, Vermont, and eventually, West Pawlet, Vermont. She attended Granville High School in Granville, New York, and married Toyvia Nunn Mackey of Sandgate, Vermont, in 1960. Ellen will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and as someone truly devoted to serving others. She touched the lives of many through her work at Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council (BROC), Pawlet School Lunch Program, private home care for the elderly and finally, as care coordinator at The Elms long-term care home in Poultney, Vermont. Ellen’s happiest days were spent with her family. She also enjoyed cooking, camping and yarn creations. Over the years, she handcrafted hundreds of unique crocheted afghans and other special gifts for family, friends and for raffle donations to various charities. With an equal passion for pets, Ellen provided a safe haven for birds (her favorite), as well as dogs and cats that often became a welcomed part of the family. Ellen will be dearly missed by her survivors, including her four sons, Dan and wife Deb of Poultney, Vermont, Tim and wife Sue of Rupert, Vermont, Joe of Rutland, and Scott and wife Donna of Granville, New York; as well as 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, New York. A potluck reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Granville American Legion Hall on 10 Columbus St. in Granville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
