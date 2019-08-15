Ellen L. Huntley RUTLAND — Ellen L. Huntley, 79, of Rutland and Castleton, passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2019, at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville, where she was a resident for the past two years. Born in Proctor on Oct. 30, 1939, she was the daughter of Charles M. and Ethyl (Whitmarsh) Ladabouche. She received her education at Lothrop Elementary School and was a 1957 graduate of Pittsford High School. She was married to Paul S. Huntley who passed away on Feb. 8, 2002. They resided most of their married years in Castleton. Ellen’s lifelong career was that of a banker. She started first in the bookkeeping department when TD Bank was known as Killington Bank and Trust. She held many banking positions, including commercial loan officer, manager of the Castleton Branch and was assistant bank treasurer at the time of her retirement in 1990. After retiring, she held four part-time jobs which included Castleton Town treasurer, Castleton Fire District treasurer and treasurer of the Addison Rutland Supervisory Union. Ellen was very active in the Rutland County community. She was appointed by Gov. Madeline Kunin to the Vermont State Pharmacy Board. For many years, she was assistant treasurer of the Vermont State Fair. She was also campaign chairman for many political candidates, as well as serving the head of Rutland County Cancer Drive. Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Paul; her parents; and recently, by her brother, Hale. She is survived by her brother, Mark Ladabouche (Joanne), of Barre and Fort Pierce, Florida; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Ladabouche, of Pittsford; her nephew, Christopher (Caitlin), and their two children Conley and Chase Ladabouche, all of Barre; and several cousins. At Ellen’s wish, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions in Ellen’s memory may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
