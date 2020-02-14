Ellen M. Fredette SWANTON — Ellen M. Fredette, 59, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 14, 1960, in Middlebury, the daughter of Harold Sears and Aleida (Cole) Kenny. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, playing card games and watching "Little House on the Prairie." Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth DiPietro of Swanton; grandchildren, a great-granddaughter; husband Paul Fredette of Rutland; her siblings, Chrissy Sears of Leicester, Lucy Holtrop of Springfield, Frankie Sears of Middlebury and Greg Sears of Forest Dale; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Fredette was predeceased by her son, Corey Sears; and her siblings, Dale Brown, Gladys Brailey, Harold “Leslie” and Raymond “Bob” Sears. In keeping with her wishes, there are no public services. For online condolences, visit www.gossfs.com.
