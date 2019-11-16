Ellen May (Myers) Statia BENNINGTON — Ellen May (Myers) Statia, 88, of Oak Harbor, Washington, formerly of Bennington and Pownal, died Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born May 9, 1931, in Shaftsbury, the daughter of William A. and Eunice D. (Harwood) Myers. She received her education in Shaftsbury. On June 28, 1952, she married Jerome D. Statia. Mrs. Statia and her husband owned a diner in Bennington for a short time and then she worked at Union Carbide (Eveready). She retired in 2006 as a supervisor at Technical Services Inc. in Oak Harbor. She enjoyed traveling, bird watching, music and summers at Sportsman Campground and Cottages on Lake Champlain. Survivors include her children Carolyn Gore, Linda Cross, Darcy Patterson, Scott Statia, Wendy Cramer and Harry Statia; 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 1970; her siblings Evelyn LaTour, Charles, Edward, William and James Myers; and two grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 22, at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, where a calling hour begins at 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery. Services in Washington State are on Saturday, Nov. 16. Memorial contributions may be made Oasis For Animals, in care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
