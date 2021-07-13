Ellen Parrish PROCTORSVILLE — The memorial Mass for Ellen Parrish, who died May 9, 2020, will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Church of the Annunciation in Ludlow, followed by lunch at Sam's Restaurant.
