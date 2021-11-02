Elleon B. Dorsett BRANFORD, Fla. — Elleon "Sue," "SuSu," B. Dorsett, 83, of Branford, Florida, died Oct. 26, 2021, in Lake City, Florida. Su-Su was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, April 24, 1938, to Robert Adair Babcock and Lucia Sleeper. She was the sixth of eight children. She married Thomas L. Dorsett Jr., Feb. 14, 1963. She was a teacher for 42 years. She was a faithful and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 58 years; son Lee, daughter Allison (Dave); and five grandchildren, Abbey, Bailey, Collin, Libby and Colby. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A complete obituary notice is available by visiting www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 South U.S. Hwy. 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
