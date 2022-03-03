Ellery V. Morrell NORTH CLARENDON — Ellery V. Morrell, 73, of North Clarendon, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 20, 1949, the son of Vernon and Theresa (Hachey) Morrell. He is survived by his wife, Lori LaFountain-Morrell, of North Clarendon, Vermont; his children, Ellery G. Morrell and Gabriel Morrell, and his grandson, Ellery Morrell, all of West Haven, Connecticut; his stepchildren, Marlana LaFountain and Jerry LaFountain, both of North Clarendon, Vermont, and Amanda Lewis, of Rutland, Vermont; his brother, Patrick Morrell (wife Sally) and sister, Patricia Smalls (husband Johnny), of Stratford, Connecticut; seven step-grandchildren and a step-great grandchild; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Catherine Komarowsky, of Florida; and a step-grandchild, Alexander Pizer, of North Clarendon, Vermont. Ellery married the love of his life, Lori LaFountain, on June 10, 2006. They spent many years together traveling, exploring and enjoying life. Ellery was a very devoted and loving husband. Ellery’s passion for music led him to open Ellery’s Lounge where he made numerous lifelong friends. His journey led him on to Kangaroos, and later, to professional DJ’ing. He worked briefly at Questech before retiring. His love of family and friends remained strong throughout his life. Everyone who knew him had a story to tell, he touched many lives in various ways throughout his life. His smile, gentle manner, huge heart, kind soul and compassion will forever be missed. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
