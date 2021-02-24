Ellis “Sonny” Flanders RUTLAND — Ellis James “Sonny” Flanders, 85, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Rutland, the son of Ellis and Winifred (Jones) Flanders. He served several years in the Vermont National Guard. Mr. Flanders was a longtime self-employed painter and drywall installer in the Rutland area. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and American Legion Post #87. Mr. Flanders enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, NASCAR and driver Jeff Gordon. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte (Comstock) Flanders of Rutland; seven children, Deborah Flanders of Rutland, Laura Coleman, Kevin Earl Flanders, both of Castleton, Monica Gibson of North Carolina, Rebecca Dydo of West Rutland, Norman Flanders of Clarendon, Allen Flanders of Rutland Town; two stepsons, Robert "Bob" Machin of North Carolina, David Hoffman of Gansevoort, New York; two siblings, Carol Pitts of Clarendon, David Flanders of Rutland; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Larry and Richard Flanders. The private graveside service will be held at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
