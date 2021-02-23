Ellis “Sonny” Flanders RUTLAND — Ellis James “Sonny” Flanders, 85, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will at published at a later date.
Updated: February 23, 2021 @ 4:31 am
