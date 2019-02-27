Elmer G. Berry RUTLAND — Elmer G. Berry, 73, died Feb. 7, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in St. Johnsbury, the son of Elmer O. and Augusta G. (Perry) Berry. Survivors include a brother, Gene Berry, of Manchester, New Hampshire. He was predeceased by a brother, Norman Berry. The funeral service will be at a later date, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.