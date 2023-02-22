Elmer R. Bothers Jr. GRANVILLE, NY — Elmer R. Bothers Jr., age 85, of Granville, NY passed away on February 12, 2023. Elmer was born in Lambertville, New Jersey on August 27, 1937, the son of Elmer and Eleanor (Warner) Bothers Sr. He was a master carpenter who had his own custom cabinet shop. He was known for working at many resorts in the Ludlow and Killington area utilizing his carpentry skills and fine workmanship. His loved ones were the recipients of pieces he crafted especially for them. Elmer married Marie Fletcher, the love of his life on August 31, 1957. They shared sixty years of marriage until her passing in April of 2017. Elmer and Marie moved their family to East Wallingford, Vermont in 1968 where they lived for a number of years before locating to Chittenden, Vermont, and Exmore, Virginia until their final move to Granville, NY. Elmer is survived by his son Jeffrey Bothers (Cindy) of Granville, NY, son Jerry Bothers (Melody) of East Wallingford, VT, son Glenn Bothers and (Helen) of North Clarendon, VT, daughter Melody Ann Katrobos (Lee) of South Hutchinson Island, FL and daughter Christina Bothers of Rye, NH. He was blessed with four grandchildren Melissa Peer, Norman Katrobos, Jesse Bothers, Heather Turnbull, and grandchildren Eliz Peer, Jacob Bothers, Jaxon Bothers and Iruya Turnbull. He also included in his extended family three grandchildren Becky Bragdon, Robbin Cash and Raymond Kitchens along with great grandchildren Laura and Breanna. There will be a celebration of life for Elmer and Marie at the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford at a later date in August. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.